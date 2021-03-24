Global Aromatic Solvents Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Aromatic solvents are readily soluble solvents which contain a typical aroma. These solvents are known as aromatic solvents as they consist an aroma in them. Owing to their high solubility aromatic solvents are used in numerous industrial applications. High boiling point, low eco toxicity and high solubility are essential aspects of aromatic solvents

Product segment global aromatic solvents market into toluene, xylene, benzene and others (including solvent naphtha such as aromatic 100, aromatic 150, aromatic 200, etc.) Based on end-use global aromatic solvents market is bifurcated as oilfield chemicals, automotive, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals and others (including pesticide, textiles, cleaners, chemical intermediates, electronics, adhesive & sealants, perfumes, cosmetics, etc.).

Growth of automotive industry in the Asia Pacific is a significant factor to escalate the growth of this market. High demand for aromatic solvents from the paints and coatings industry is further expected to augment the growth of this market. Demand for agrochemicals for high yield crop production is another significant factor to upsurge the growth of this market. Aroma of aromatic solvents is used in cosmetics and perfumes which widely used. This in turn drives the growth of global aromatic solvents market. Further, end- user applications like adhesives and sealants are expected to open new opportunities for this market.

This report is segmented by geography as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Major companies in the global aromatic solvents market are:

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

UOP LLC (Honeywell International, Inc.)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Aromatic Solvents By Product

Benzene

Toluene

Xylene

Others (Including Solvent Naphtha Such As Aromatic 100, Aromatic 150, Aromatic 200, Etc.)

Aromatic Solvents By End-User

Pharmaceuticals

Oilfield Chemicals

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Others (Including Pesticide, Textiles, Cleaners, Chemical Intermediates, Electronics, Adhesive & Sealants, Perfumes, Cosmetics, Etc.)

Aromatic Solvents By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

