Global Lyocell Fiber Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Lyocell is a type of rayon which is derived from cellulose. It is also known as a man-made fiber. Lyocell fibers have properties such as absorbency and softness and are biodegradable. Lyocell fibers are used in the textile industry for the production of apparels, home textiles and baby diapers. They are also used in the production of medical equipment and surgical products.
Lyocell fiber is classified according to application as apparels, home textiles and others (including surgical products and baby diapers). The demand for lyocell fiber is largest in apparels segment. The apparels segment includes sportswear, casual wear, menswear and womenswear. It is followed by home textile segment. Lyocell fibers in the home textiles segment are used in making drapes, carpets, bed sheets, and curtains.
The key drivers for this market are rapid development of textile market, awareness about the eco-friendly products, high disposable income and the demand for highly advanced healthcare products. The new product developments in the healthcare industry regarding the sterilized products along with the rising trend of usage of biodegradable fibers are expected to provide new growth opportunities for the lyocell fiber market. The key constraint of this market is availability of cheaper substitutes such as polyester.
Asia Pacific is the largest producer as well as consumer of Lyocell Fibers. The factors influencing the same are the growth of textile market and eco-friendly fibers.
Browse the complete Global Lyocell Fiber Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/1198-lyocell-fiber-market-report
The major companies operating in this market are:
- Lenzing AG
- The Aditya Birla Group
- City Victor Corporation
- Smartfiber AG
- Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co.
- Weiqiao Textile Company Limited
- Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation
- Chon Bang Company Limited
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Lyocell Fiber By Application
- Apparels
- Home Textiles
- Others (Including Surgical Products And Baby Diapers)
Lyocell Fiber By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
Download Free Sample Report of Global Lyocell Fiber Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-1198
The Global Lyocell Fiber Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Lyocell Fiber Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Lyocell Fiber Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Lyocell Fiber Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Lyocell Fiber Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Lyocell Fiber Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Lyocell Fiber Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Lyocell Fiber Industry
Purchase the complete Global Lyocell Fiber Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-1198
Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:
Global Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Carbon Fiber Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Polyester Fiber Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/
News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/04/06/lyocell-fiber-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/