Global Lyocell Fiber Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Lyocell is a type of rayon which is derived from cellulose. It is also known as a man-made fiber. Lyocell fibers have properties such as absorbency and softness and are biodegradable. Lyocell fibers are used in the textile industry for the production of apparels, home textiles and baby diapers. They are also used in the production of medical equipment and surgical products.

Lyocell fiber is classified according to application as apparels, home textiles and others (including surgical products and baby diapers). The demand for lyocell fiber is largest in apparels segment. The apparels segment includes sportswear, casual wear, menswear and womenswear. It is followed by home textile segment. Lyocell fibers in the home textiles segment are used in making drapes, carpets, bed sheets, and curtains.

The key drivers for this market are rapid development of textile market, awareness about the eco-friendly products, high disposable income and the demand for highly advanced healthcare products. The new product developments in the healthcare industry regarding the sterilized products along with the rising trend of usage of biodegradable fibers are expected to provide new growth opportunities for the lyocell fiber market. The key constraint of this market is availability of cheaper substitutes such as polyester.

Asia Pacific is the largest producer as well as consumer of Lyocell Fibers. The factors influencing the same are the growth of textile market and eco-friendly fibers.

The major companies operating in this market are:

Lenzing AG

The Aditya Birla Group

City Victor Corporation

Smartfiber AG

Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co.

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation

Chon Bang Company Limited

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Lyocell Fiber By Application

Apparels

Home Textiles

Others (Including Surgical Products And Baby Diapers)

Lyocell Fiber By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

