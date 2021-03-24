Global Paraformaldehyde Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Paraformaldehyde is a white powdery substance with a pungent odor of formaldehyde. The major applications of paraformaldehyde are production of resins and agrochemicals. It is used in numerous industries such as chemicals, paint industry, pharmaceutical & chemical industry. It is used in the manufacturing of various products such as resins, paper, leather, dyes, herbicides, rubber auxiliaries and plastics.

Paraformaldehyde is classified according to application as resins, agrochemicals, medical applications and others (including development of photographic films, papermaking, oil field chemicals, lubricant additives, etc.). Agrochemicals is the fastest growing segment. It is due to increased demand of herbicides in genetically modified crops.

The key drivers for paraformaldehyde market are increased uses in agricultural chemicals such as herbicides, bactericides, fungicides and pesticides. The usage of paraformaldehyde for production of resins is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. The growth of its usage in healthcare and automobile industry is expected to provide new opportunities in the market. The key constraint of this market is health hazards of paraformaldehyde.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The factors influencing its growth are production of paraformaldehyde in China, increasing development in construction, automotive and agricultural sectors and increasing disposable income in developing economies.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Paraformaldehyde market with company profiles of key players such as:

Alder

Celanese Corporation

Chemanol

Ercros S.A.

Feno Resinas S.A de C.V.

INEOS Group Limited

Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd.

LCY Chemical Corp.

Nantong Jiangtian Chemical Co.

Shandong Shuangqi Chemical Co.

Shouguang Xudong Chemical Co.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Paraformaldehyde By Application

Resins

Agrochemicals

Medical Applications

Others (Including Development of Photographic Films, Papermaking, Oil Field Chemicals, Lubricant Additives, Etc.)

Paraformaldehyde By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Paraformaldehyde Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Paraformaldehyde Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Paraformaldehyde Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Paraformaldehyde Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Paraformaldehyde Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Paraformaldehyde Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Paraformaldehyde Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Paraformaldehyde Industry

