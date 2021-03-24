Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Passive fire protection materials (PFP) helps to magnify the strength of buildings and other commercial structures by providing insulation, stability and integrity. The advantages of PFP materials are easy maintenance, cost-effective and protection of valuable assets. Some of the basic types of passive fire protection material used by the construction industry to prevent fire in buildings include fire doors, fire resisting cables, fire linings, fire resisting partitions, fire resisting glass, fire screens etc.

The passive fire protection material market is segmented according to products as sealants, intumescent coatings, foams & boards and others (including putties, mortar, fire blocks and cementitious spray). Intumescent coatings is the fastest growing segment and is widely used in construction industry. The passive fire protection material market is classified according to applications as civil, mechanical & electrical, duct, structural steel fireproofing, cable & wire tray fireproofing and others (including doors, windows and glasses). Civil is the fastest growing segment and is expected to continue is dominance during the forecast period.

The key drivers for passive fire protection material market are the growth of accidents, loss of valuable assets caused due to fire and increasing regulation on fire safety. The increasing awareness about fire safety, recovery in construction industries and the need of the business to eliminate the losses is driving the industry. The regulation by Government in mandating use of fire protection material in residential and commercial construction is likely to boost the market. The technological development and innovation in passive fire protection material is expected to fuel the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow during the forecast period. It is due to emerging of construction industry in the developing economies such as China and India. The other factors include infrastructure development, rapid urbanization and establishment of new industries and plants.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Passive Fire Protection Materials market with company profiles of key players such as:

ADT Fire & Security

3M Companies

BASF Coatings

Hempel A S

Cooper Industries

GE Security

Honeywell Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Passive Fire Protection Materials By Product

Sealants

Intumescent Coatings

Foams & Boards

Others (Including Putties, Mortar, Fire Blocks And Cementitious Spray)

Passive Fire Protection Materials By Application

Civil

Mechanical & Electrical

Duct

Structural Steel Fireproofing

Cable & Wire Tray Fireproofing

Others (Including Doors, Windows And Glasses)

Passive Fire Protection Materials By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Passive Fire Protection Materials Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Passive Fire Protection Materials Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Passive Fire Protection Materials Industry

