Global Asphalt Additives Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Asphalt additives are those substances which when added to asphalt help to modify characteristic of asphalt. The reason for adding additives to asphalt is to increase the functional temperature range and enhance the binding property of asphalt. The additives also help in improving the thickness of asphalt film. This helps to prevent cracking, raveling and deformation of the asphalt film. Overall, additives help to reduce the maintenance of asphalt constructions.
Asphalt additives are classified according to technology by hot/warm mix and cold mix. Hot/Warm mix technology helps to produce superior-quality asphalt concrete, which is utilized in the construction of highways and freeways. So, this technology is widely used. Asphalt additives are segmented according to application as road construction & paving, roofing and others (including airfields, parking lots, drinking water enclosures, waste disposal sites and bridge decks). Road construction and paving is the largest growing segment and is expected to rise during the forecast period.
The key drivers for the asphalt additives is growing demand in construction industry and growing consumer inclination towards asphalt additives for roofing applications. The huge investments in construction sector to meet industrial and residential infrastructure demand in developing nations is expected to boost the market. Rise in government projects for road construction in developing economies is expected to fuel the market growth. The key constraint of this market is the availability of cheaper alternatives such as concrete and gypsum.
Asia Pacific is the largest market of the asphalt additives and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growth of infrastructural development in developing economies such as China and India is estimated to boost demand for asphalt additives. Middle East & Africa is expected to be the fastest growing market for asphalt additives due to rising expenditure on construction projects.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Asphalt Additives market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Arkema Group
- Kao Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
- Berkshire Engineering Supplies
- Engineered Additives
- Huntsman Corporation
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Asphalt Additives By Technology
- Hot/Warm Mix
- Cold Mix
Asphalt Additives By Application
- Road Construction & Paving
- Roofing
- Others (Including Airfields, Parking Lots, Drinking Water Enclosures, Waste Disposal Sites, And Bridge Decks)
Asphalt Additives By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Asphalt Additives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Asphalt Additives Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Asphalt Additives Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Asphalt Additives Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Asphalt Additives Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Asphalt Additives Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Asphalt Additives Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Asphalt Additives Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Asphalt Additives Industry
