Global Asphalt Additives Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Asphalt additives are those substances which when added to asphalt help to modify characteristic of asphalt. The reason for adding additives to asphalt is to increase the functional temperature range and enhance the binding property of asphalt. The additives also help in improving the thickness of asphalt film. This helps to prevent cracking, raveling and deformation of the asphalt film. Overall, additives help to reduce the maintenance of asphalt constructions.

Asphalt additives are classified according to technology by hot/warm mix and cold mix. Hot/Warm mix technology helps to produce superior-quality asphalt concrete, which is utilized in the construction of highways and freeways. So, this technology is widely used. Asphalt additives are segmented according to application as road construction & paving, roofing and others (including airfields, parking lots, drinking water enclosures, waste disposal sites and bridge decks). Road construction and paving is the largest growing segment and is expected to rise during the forecast period.

The key drivers for the asphalt additives is growing demand in construction industry and growing consumer inclination towards asphalt additives for roofing applications. The huge investments in construction sector to meet industrial and residential infrastructure demand in developing nations is expected to boost the market. Rise in government projects for road construction in developing economies is expected to fuel the market growth. The key constraint of this market is the availability of cheaper alternatives such as concrete and gypsum.

Asia Pacific is the largest market of the asphalt additives and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growth of infrastructural development in developing economies such as China and India is estimated to boost demand for asphalt additives. Middle East & Africa is expected to be the fastest growing market for asphalt additives due to rising expenditure on construction projects.

Browse the complete Global Asphalt Additives Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/1156-asphalt-additives-market-report

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Asphalt Additives market with company profiles of key players such as:

Arkema Group

Kao Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Berkshire Engineering Supplies

Engineered Additives

Huntsman Corporation

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Asphalt Additives By Technology

Hot/Warm Mix

Cold Mix

Asphalt Additives By Application

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Others (Including Airfields, Parking Lots, Drinking Water Enclosures, Waste Disposal Sites, And Bridge Decks)

Asphalt Additives By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

Download Free Sample Report of Global Asphalt Additives Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-1156

The Global Asphalt Additives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Asphalt Additives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Asphalt Additives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Asphalt Additives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Asphalt Additives Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Asphalt Additives Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Asphalt Additives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Asphalt Additives Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Asphalt Additives Industry

Purchase the complete Global Asphalt Additives Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-1156

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Fuel Additives Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Glass Additives Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Rubber Additives Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/04/06/asphalt-additives-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/