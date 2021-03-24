Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Unsaturated polyester resins are chemicals which are manufactured by condensation reaction between acids and glycols. They have properties such as high physical strength, weather resistance and heat distortion temperature. They are used in the manufacturing of variety of products such as boat and ships, wind blades, electrical windmills, automotive applications, sanitary wares, fiberglass reinforced plastics, and non-reinforced plastics.

North America is the largest consumer of unsaturated polyester resin. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its rising construction industry.

The key companies operating in this market are:

Ashland Inc.

AOC Resins

CCP Composites

Changzhou New Solar Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

DuPont

DSM

Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd.

Lanxess AG.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Unsaturated Polyester Resin By Product

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

DCPD

Others (Including Vinyl Esters, Terephthalic Esters, Etc.)



Unsaturated Polyester Resin By Application

Building & Construction

Tanks & Pipes

Electrical

Marine

Transport

Artificial Stones

Others (Including Aerospace, Wind Energy, Etc.)



Unsaturated Polyester Resin By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –

Chapter 1 Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Unsaturated Polyester Resin Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Unsaturated Polyester Resin Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Unsaturated Polyester Resin Industry



