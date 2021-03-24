Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene has properties such as moisture resistance, high degree of elongation and good adhesion to multiple substrates. It is used as viscosity modifier, tack improver in adhesive formulations and primary binder in caulking and sealing compounds. They have an average molecular weight, Mw, of from 40,000 to 120,000 g/mol. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is used in the production of adhesives, sealants, chewing gums, and lubricants etc.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of medium molecular weight polyisobutylene due to the significant industrial growth. Middle East and Latin America are expected to show significant rise during the forecast period due to the expansion in real estate and infrastructure industries.

The Key players in medium molecular weight polyisobutylene market are:

BASF SE

JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation

Shandong Hongrui Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene By Application

Gum Base

Adhesives

Sealants

Lubricants

Others (Including Bitumen Modification, Etc.)



Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



