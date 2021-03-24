Global Melamine Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Melamine is a white crystalline powder which is commonly used in the production of melamine-formaldehyde (MF) resins. Melamine-based resins are moisture-resistant and hard. Melamine is used in wide range of applications such as laminates, adhesives, molding compounds, surface coatings, paper treatments, textile resins, and flame-retardants. MF resins are widely used in the manufacturing of laminated wooden panels. These resins have properties such as strong resistance to heat, stain, abrasion, and chemical reaction. So, these are widely used in construction applications.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for melamine and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
The key players in the global melamine market are:
- OCI N.V.
- Borealis AG
- BASF SE
- Methanol Holdings Limited
- Qatar Melamine Company
- Cornerstone Chemical Company
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Melamine By Application
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Laminates
- Molding Compounds
- Paints & Coatings
- Others (Flame Retardants, Textile Resins, Concrete Plasticizers, Paper Finish, Etc.)
Melamine By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Melamine Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Melamine Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Melamine Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Melamine Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Melamine Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Melamine Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Melamine Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Melamine Industry
