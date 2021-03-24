Global Melamine Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Melamine is a white crystalline powder which is commonly used in the production of melamine-formaldehyde (MF) resins. Melamine-based resins are moisture-resistant and hard. Melamine is used in wide range of applications such as laminates, adhesives, molding compounds, surface coatings, paper treatments, textile resins, and flame-retardants. MF resins are widely used in the manufacturing of laminated wooden panels. These resins have properties such as strong resistance to heat, stain, abrasion, and chemical reaction. So, these are widely used in construction applications.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for melamine and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The key players in the global melamine market are:

OCI N.V.

Borealis AG

BASF SE

Methanol Holdings Limited

Qatar Melamine Company

Cornerstone Chemical Company



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Melamine By Application

Adhesives & Sealants

Laminates

Molding Compounds

Paints & Coatings

Others (Flame Retardants, Textile Resins, Concrete Plasticizers, Paper Finish, Etc.)



Melamine By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Melamine Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Melamine Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Melamine Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Melamine Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Melamine Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Melamine Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Melamine Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Melamine Industry



