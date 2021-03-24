Global Rheology Modifiers Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Rheology modifiers when added to a fluid composition alter its rheology as per industrial requirement. They are commonly referred to as thickeners or viscosifiers. Rheology modifiers play a key role in controlling the rheology of fluids in various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, paints and coatings, personal care, adhesives and sealants and construction. They help in improving the texture, moisture retention, increasing stability and dry strength, resisting bacterial attack, preventing shrinkage and controlling crystal ice formation.

Asia-Pacific is the major rheology modifiers market and is projected to continue growth during the forecast period. It is due to factors such as increasing demand of paints & coatings industries in this region.

The key manufacturers of rheology modifiers are:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Air Products and Chemicals

Arkema SA

Altana AG

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Clariant

Diransa San Luis SA

Croda International plc

DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Elementis plc

Evonik Industries AG

Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Ltd.

Hangzhou Jingyi Chemical Co.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Mallard Creek Polymers

The Munzing Group

PPG Industries, Inc.

SNF Holding Company

San Nopco Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Rheology Modifiers By Product

Organic

Inorganic



Rheology Modifiers By Application

Paints And Coatings

Personal Care

Adhesives And Sealants

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Pulp And Paper

Others (Including Mining Chemicals, Etc.)



Rheology Modifiers By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Rheology Modifiers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Rheology Modifiers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Rheology Modifiers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Rheology Modifiers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Rheology Modifiers Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Rheology Modifiers Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Rheology Modifiers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Rheology Modifiers Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Rheology Modifiers Industry



