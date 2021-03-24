Global Synthetic Diamond Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Synthetic diamonds are artificial man-made diamonds, but possess characteristics which are similar to natural diamonds. Synthetic diamonds can be grown in the laboratory or commercially at very less cost. The properties of synthetic diamonds can be modified as per the industries requirements. The cost of synthetic diamond depends upon cut, clarity, color, and carat. Synthetic diamonds are widely used in applications such as mining, construction, electronics, healthcare and jewelry.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for synthetic diamonds and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. It is due to presence of developing economies and the growth of mining and construction industries.

The Key players in the synthetic diamond market are:

Applied Diamond Inc.

Centaurus Technologies Inc.

Crystallume

Element Six

ILJIN

New Diamond Technology

Pure Grown Diamonds LLC

Sandvik AB

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation

Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd.

Washington Diamonds Corporation



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Synthetic Diamond By Manufacturing Process

High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)



Synthetic Diamond By Type

Polished

Rough



Synthetic Diamond By Product

Bort

Dust

Grit

Powder

Stone



Synthetic Diamond By End-user

Construction and Mining

Electronics

Jewelry

Healthcare

Others



Synthetic Diamond By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Synthetic Diamond Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Synthetic Diamond Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Synthetic Diamond Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Synthetic Diamond Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Synthetic Diamond Market Analysis By Manufacturing Process

Chapter 6 Synthetic Diamond Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 7 Synthetic Diamond Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 8 Synthetic Diamond Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 9 Synthetic Diamond Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Synthetic Diamond Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Synthetic Diamond Industry



