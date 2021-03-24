Global Specialty Chemicals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Specialty chemicals are chemical products to which various industries are dependent for specific effects. They are used on the basis of their performance or function, rather than for their composition. They are used in variety of applications such as automobile, aerospace, food, cosmetics, textiles, agriculture, construction etc.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for specialty chemicals, followed by North America. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow during the forecast period due to the growth of end-user industries such as automotive, plastic, construction and electronics.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



These key companies in Specialty Chemicals Market include:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA

Clariant AG

Huntsman International LLC

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Ashland Inc.

Albemarle Corporation.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Specialty Chemicals By Product

Agrochemicals

Polymers And Plastic Additives

Construction Chemicals

Electronic Chemicals

Cleaning Chemicals

Surfactants

Lubricants & Oilfield Chemicals

Specialty Coatings

Paper And Textile Chemicals

Food Additives

Adhesives & Sealants

Others (Including Flavors & Fragrances, Catalyst, Feed Additives, Printing Inks, Cosmetic Chemicals, Water Management Chemicals, Nutraceutical Ingredients, Etc.)



Specialty Chemicals By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Specialty Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Specialty Chemicals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Specialty Chemicals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Specialty Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Specialty Chemicals Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Specialty Chemicals Industry



