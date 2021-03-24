Global Specialty Chemicals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Specialty chemicals are chemical products to which various industries are dependent for specific effects. They are used on the basis of their performance or function, rather than for their composition. They are used in variety of applications such as automobile, aerospace, food, cosmetics, textiles, agriculture, construction etc.
The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for specialty chemicals, followed by North America. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow during the forecast period due to the growth of end-user industries such as automotive, plastic, construction and electronics.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
These key companies in Specialty Chemicals Market include:
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA
- Clariant AG
- Huntsman International LLC
- BASF SE
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Ashland Inc.
- Albemarle Corporation.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Specialty Chemicals By Product
- Agrochemicals
- Polymers And Plastic Additives
- Construction Chemicals
- Electronic Chemicals
- Cleaning Chemicals
- Surfactants
- Lubricants & Oilfield Chemicals
- Specialty Coatings
- Paper And Textile Chemicals
- Food Additives
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Others (Including Flavors & Fragrances, Catalyst, Feed Additives, Printing Inks, Cosmetic Chemicals, Water Management Chemicals, Nutraceutical Ingredients, Etc.)
Specialty Chemicals By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Specialty Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Specialty Chemicals Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Specialty Chemicals Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Specialty Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Specialty Chemicals Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Specialty Chemicals Industry
