Global Commercial Drones Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Commercial drones or commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) are the small aircraft which are guided by a remote control. They have the ability to fly without direct human intervene. They are used for tasks such as law enforcement search, high altitude imaging, emergency response, flood mapping, photography, petroleum spill monitoring and humanitarian aid. Commercial drones help to reduce the risks of human involvement. They also help to cut down on the expenses and duration of operations. Commercial drones can be used for military use, surveying wildlife, delivering goods and surveying high-risk situations.
North America is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to concentration of major drone manufacturers and increasing applications of the drones in the commercial sectors.
The significant market players for commercial drones are:
- BAE Systems Plc
- Hoovy LLC
- Precision Hawk
- Drone Deploy
- 3D Robotics
- Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc.
- Trimble UAS
- Finmeccaniaca SPA
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Aurora Flight Sciences
- Boeing Corporation
- Thales SA
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)
- Aerovironment Inc.
- Textron Inc.
- Sensefly
- Elbit Systems
- Aeronautics Ltd.
- Safran SA
- Vdos Denel SOC Ltd.
- Airware Inc.
- General Atomic Aeronautical Systems Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Commercial Drones By Product
- Fixed wing drones
- Rotary blade drones
- Nano drones
- Hybrid drones
Commercial Drones By Application
- Agriculture
- Energy Sector
- Government
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Commercial Drones By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Commercial Drones Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Commercial Drones Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Commercial Drones Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Commercial Drones Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Commercial Drones Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Commercial Drones Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Commercial Drones Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Commercial Drones Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Commercial Drones Industry
