Global Aramid Fiber Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Aramid fiber is a type of synthetic fiber which is heat and flame retardant. It is prepared by polymerization of carboxylic acid halides and amines. Aramid fiber has numerous end-user applications and is used in military, flame retardant clothing, optical fiber systems, aerospace interiors, ropes and wires, snowboards and body armor fabrics.

Aerospace & defense are the most prominent end-user applications to augment the growth of this market. Increased warfare activities and rise in the number of terrorist attacks are forcing countries around the world to adopt efficient and advanced defense system. This in turn significantly fuels the growth of global aramid fiber market. Urbanization and industrialization has led to the rapid growth of telecommunication systems which is another significant factor to boost growth of this market.

High demand for electronic appliances will further empower the growth of this market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Key participants in the global aramid fiber market are:

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

Kermel

Alchemie Group

SRO Group (China) Ltd

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd

Guangdong Charming Co. Ltd

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Teijin Aramid

Kolon Industries Inc.

Hyosung Corporation



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Aramid Fiber By Product

Para-Aramid Fiber

Meta-Aramid Fiber



Aramid Fiber By End-User

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical

Electronics & Telecommunication

Others (Including Construction)



Aramid Fiber By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Aramid Fiber Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Aramid Fiber Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Aramid Fiber Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Aramid Fiber Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Aramid Fiber Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Aramid Fiber Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Aramid Fiber Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Aramid Fiber Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Aramid Fiber Industry



