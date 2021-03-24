Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Hydrazine hydrate is a highly reactive and unstable inorganic chemical compound. Hydrazine hydrate is a flammable compound which is colorless in appearance. Owing to its high reactivity hydrazine hydrate is used in various industrial applications. It is used as a foaming agent, corrosion reducing agent, polymerization, in blowing applications and others. Global hydrazine hydrate market is segmented on the basis of end-use into agrochemicals, polymerization and blowing agents, pharmaceuticals, water treatment and others (including metal purification, etc.). Polymerization and blowing agents are major end-user applications which prominently drive this market.

This report is segmented by geography as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the most prominent region of this market owing to the presence of major developing economies like India and China. North America and Europe are expected to show moderate growth over the forecast.

Major companies in the global hydrazine hydrate market are:

LANXESS

Japan FineChem Inc.

Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Yibin Tianyuan Group Co. Ltd.

Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company Inc.

Arkema SA

Lonza Group Ltd.

Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co Ltd.

Nippon Carbide Industries Co Inc.

Tanshang Chenhong Industrial Co Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Hydrazine Hydrate By End-User

Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Polymerization And Blowing Agents

Others (Including Metal Purification, Etc.)



Hydrazine Hydrate By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Hydrazine Hydrate Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Hydrazine Hydrate Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Hydrazine Hydrate Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Hydrazine Hydrate Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 6 Hydrazine Hydrate Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Hydrazine Hydrate Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Hydrazine Hydrate Industry



