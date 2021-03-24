Global Itaconic Acid Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Itaconic acid is a white colorless compound in crystalline form which occurs naturally. Beneficial aspects of this acid are it is organic in nature, easily biodegradable and a non-toxic chemical compound. Itaconic acid is used in adhesives, detergents, agricultural herbicides, paints and coatings, emulsifiers, pharmaceuticals and others.

Detergents and synthetic latex are major application segments which augment the growth of this market. Itaconic acid is an organic compound and easily degradable and does not pose threat to ecological balance. This is the most significant factor to fuel market growth of this chemical compound. Itaconic acid is used in agricultural applications and herbicides and growth of agricultural activities in developing economies in turn drive the growth of this market. Other industrial applications like paints and coatings and lubricating oils are further expected to surge the growth of this market. High cost of itaconic acid is a major restraint of this market.

Major companies in the global itaconic acid are:

Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co. Ltd.

Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Langyatai (Group) Co. Ltd.

Itaconix Corporation

Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co. Ltd

Jinan Huaming Biological Technology Co., Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Itaconic Acid By Application

Synthetic Latex

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Detergents

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP)

Others (Including Lubricant Oil, Adhesives, Paints And Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Herbicides, Emulsifiers, Printing Chemicals And Acrylic Fiber)



Itaconic Acid By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Itaconic Acid Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Itaconic Acid Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Itaconic Acid Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Itaconic Acid Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Itaconic Acid Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Itaconic Acid Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Itaconic Acid Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Itaconic Acid Industry



