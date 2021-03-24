Global Synthetic Rubber Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Synthetic rubber is a polymeric component synthetically prepared from petroleum monomers. Synthetic rubber undergoes deformation very easily as compared to other polymers and thus has a wide range of end- user applications. Synthetic rubber is used in end-user applications like footwear, automobile tires, adhesives, rubber coatings, construction, machinery parts, sealants, hoses and others.

Increase in the demand for vehicles surges market growth of automobile and in turn facilitates rapid growth of global synthetic rubber market. Synthetic rubber has many benefits over natural rubber and is cost effective yet efficient as compared to natural rubber. These factors significantly empower the growth of this market. Other applications are expected to augment market growth of synthetic rubber for the forecast.

Key players in global synthetic rubber market are:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical

Lanxess AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

TSRC Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Versalis S.p.A.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation)

Dynasol Elastomers S.A.

DuPont.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Synthetic Rubber By Product

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Polybutadiene (BR)

EthyleneÃ¢â‚¬â€œpropylene (EPDM)

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Others (IIR, CR, TPR, ABS, etc.)



Synthetic Rubber By End-User

Tires

Industrial Goods

Footwear

Others (Adhesives, Asphalt Overlay, Etc.)



Synthetic Rubber By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Synthetic Rubber Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Synthetic Rubber Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Synthetic Rubber Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Synthetic Rubber Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Synthetic Rubber Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Synthetic Rubber Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Synthetic Rubber Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Synthetic Rubber Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Synthetic Rubber Industry



