Global Bionematicides Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Bionematicides are biobased nematicides which protect crops from insects, fungus and nematodes. Unlike conventional nematicides these bionematicides are ecofriendly and do not pose any threat to the fertility of soil and quality of crop. Bionematicides are widely used in agriculture to yield high quantity and superior quality crops.

Basic function of bionematicide is to prevent crops from damage and facilitate its growth. It has several benefits over the conventional nematicides and is widely used in modern agriculture to prevent both crop and environment. Global bionematicides market is segmented on the basis of crop as fruits & vegetables that include leafy vegetables, tomato pepper and other fruits & vegetables (including banana, potato, citrus, etc.); corn, soybean, cotton and others (including oil crops, cereals, pulses, etc.). Cotton and fruits and vegetables are dominating application segments which augment growth of global bionematicides market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Bionematicides market with company profiles of key players such as:

Dow AgroSciences LLC

FMC Corporation

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Valent BioSciences Corporation

Bayer CropScience AG

BASF SE

Monsanto Company

Syngenta AG and Certis USA LLC.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Bionematicides By Crop

Cotton

Corn

Soybean

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (Including Oil Crops, Cereals, Pulses, Etc.)

Bionematicides By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Bionematicides Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Bionematicides Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Bionematicides Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Bionematicides Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Bionematicides Market Analysis By Crop

Chapter 6 Bionematicides Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Bionematicides Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Bionematicides Industry



