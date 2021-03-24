Global Polyvinyl Butyral Films and Sheets Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Polyvinyl butyral PVB is highly viscous substance prepared by the reaction of polyvinyl alcohol with butyraldehyde. It is a resin which is widely used in safe glass production. Polyvinyl butyral films and sheets are used to make car windshields and in architecture field as they require strong and less brittle glass. Polyvinyl butyral is the key raw element used in these sheets and films which makes glass stiff and strong. These films and sheets of polyvinyl butyral are used in end – user applications which require fast fixing of glass, clear opacity, binding, transparency and tough glass for several uses.

Polyvinyl butyral sheets and films are sandwiched between two sheets of glass and a thermal process along with pressure acts upon it to prepare strong quality and safe glass panels and shields. Based on end-use global polyvinyl butyral PVB films and sheets market is segmented as ground transportation, solar energy, building & construction and others (including infrastructure, etc.).

Adoption of solar energy as a renewable source of energy by countries around the world is expected to drive this market for the forecast. Geographically, global polyvinyl butyral PVB films and sheets market is segmented as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Major companies in global polyvinyl PVB films and sheet market are:

Zhejiang Decent Plastic Co., Ltd.

Tiantai Kanglai Industrial Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Daruihengte Technology & Science Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Pulijin Plastic Co. Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Li & Fung Group Co. Ltd.

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd

Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films and Sheets By End-user

Building And Construction

Ground Transportation

Solar Energy

Others (Including Infrastructure, Etc.)



Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films and Sheets By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Polyvinyl Butyral Films and Sheets Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Polyvinyl Butyral Films And Sheets Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polyvinyl Butyral Films And Sheets Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Polyvinyl Butyral Films And Sheets Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Polyvinyl Butyral Films And Sheets Market Analysis By End-user

Chapter 6 Polyvinyl Butyral Films And Sheets Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Polyvinyl Butyral Films And Sheets Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Polyvinyl Butyral Films And Sheets Industry



