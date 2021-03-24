Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Monoethylene glycol is a chemical compound prepared by intermediate oxidation of ethylene. It is a colorless and odorless chemical compound with wide range of industrial applications. Monoethylene glycol is necessarily used in preparation of polyester apparels, fabrics, resins and fibers. It is a basic element used to prepare PET polyester terephthalate. Monoethylene glycol finds applications in many end user industries which include textile, aircraft, food & beverage, automotive, solvent in chemical industries and others. Owing to its high boiling point and viscosity monoethylene glycol is used as a coolant and antifreeze agent in many end- user applications.

Monoethylene alcohol is an intermediate compound of ethylene and is used in very small amounts in vaccines and as a wood protective chemical compound. Monoethylene glycol shows some properties which are essential to prevent wood from damage and fungus. Applications segment global monoethylene glycol market into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), antifreeze, polyester fiber and others (including intermediate chemicals).

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Browse the complete Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/1111-monoethylene-glycol-meg-market-report



Key players in the global monoethylene glycol market are:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Reliance Industries Limited

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC).



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) By Application

Polyester Fiber

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Antifreeze

Others (Including Intermediate Chemicals)



Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



Download Free Sample Report of Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-1111



The Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –Chapter 1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Industry



Purchase the complete Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-1111



Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Polyethylene Glycol Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Ethylene Oxide And Ethylene Glycol Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026



About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.



For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/08/monoethylene-glycol-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/