Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Monoethylene glycol is a chemical compound prepared by intermediate oxidation of ethylene. It is a colorless and odorless chemical compound with wide range of industrial applications. Monoethylene glycol is necessarily used in preparation of polyester apparels, fabrics, resins and fibers. It is a basic element used to prepare PET polyester terephthalate. Monoethylene glycol finds applications in many end user industries which include textile, aircraft, food & beverage, automotive, solvent in chemical industries and others. Owing to its high boiling point and viscosity monoethylene glycol is used as a coolant and antifreeze agent in many end- user applications.
Monoethylene alcohol is an intermediate compound of ethylene and is used in very small amounts in vaccines and as a wood protective chemical compound. Monoethylene glycol shows some properties which are essential to prevent wood from damage and fungus. Applications segment global monoethylene glycol market into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), antifreeze, polyester fiber and others (including intermediate chemicals).
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Key players in the global monoethylene glycol market are:
- BASF SE
- The Dow Chemical Company
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Reliance Industries Limited
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC).
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) By Application
- Polyester Fiber
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Antifreeze
- Others (Including Intermediate Chemicals)
Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –Chapter 1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Industry
