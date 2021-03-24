Global Capric Acid Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Capric acid is a naturally occurring acid which belongs to the fatty acids group in saturated form. It is occurs milk of mammals and oils. Capric acid also known as decanoic acid has a wide range of end-user and industrial applications. Capric acid contains some essential aspects of an emulsifier, lubricant, plasticizer and a moisturizing agent which increases it market value extensively. Esters of capric acid is also used in preparation of perfumes and artificial food flavors. Global capric acid market is segmented on the basis of end-user applications as personal care, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, industrial chemicals and others (rubber, plastic, etc.).

The global capric acid market are:

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Henan Eastar Chemicals Co.Ltd.

Temix Oleo Srl

VVF LLC

PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk

Chemical Associates

Oleocomm Global SDN BHD

KLK OLEO

P&G Chemicals

IOI Oleochemicals.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Capric Acid By End-User Applications

Food & Beverage

Industrial Chemicals

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others (Rubber, Plastic, Etc.)



Capric Acid By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Capric Acid Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Capric Acid Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Capric Acid Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Capric Acid Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Capric Acid Market Analysis By End-User Applications

Chapter 6 Capric Acid Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Capric Acid Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Capric Acid Industry





