Global Butadiene Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Butadiene is a chemical compound derived from ethylene and is used to produce synthetic rubber and bio-based rubber. Butadiene is either in gaseous or refrigerated liquid state and its monomer has many commercial uses. Butadiene is inflammable in nature and needs to be handled with immense care and precision. Commercially, butadiene has wide range of applications which include adhesives, rubber coatings, automotive tires, insulation of electric wires, construction, footwear, sealants and others.

Asia Pacific dominates this market owing major regions like India and China. Rapid growth of automotive industry and ever-increasing population of these regions augment market growth of Asia Pacific. Followed by Asia Pacific, North America is the second region with high market growth. Latin America and MEA are emerging market expected to show steady growth for the forecast.

Key players in the global butadiene market are:

Repsol Group

Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore Pte. Ltd.

SABIC

Royal Dutch Shell plc

The Dow Chemical Company

Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd.

Eni S.p.A.

BASF SE, Evonik Industries

TPC Group

INEOS Group AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Butadiene By Product Types

Synthetic Butadiene

Bio-Based Butadiene



Butadiene By Applications

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Butadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Adiponitrile

Other (Including Chloroprene Rubber And Nitrile Rubber)



Butadiene By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



