Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis



High-k refers to dielectric materials which uses ALD and CVD metal precursors technique and technology to fabricate materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ALD atomic layer deposition is a technique used to produce thin films of standard quality. CVD chemical vapor deposition is a process used to make excellent quality and high performance devices. ALD and CVD use gas and chemical deposition techniques respectively to produce excellent dielectric and semiconductor devices.

Asia Pacific is geography wise the most dominant region for the global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market. Major regions like India China and Taiwan augment market growth of Asia Pacific region. Europe and North America are expected to show moderate growth for the forecast.

Key participants in the global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market are:

Dow Chemical

JSR Corporation

Adeka Corporation

Dynamic Network Factory Inc.

NANMAT

Samsung Electronic

Air Liquide

SAFC Hitech

Praxair

Air Products & Chemical



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

High-k And ALD/CVD Metal Precursors By Technology

Interconnect

Capacitor

High-K Gates



High-k And ALD/CVD Metal Precursors By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



