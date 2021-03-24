Global Coating Resins Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Coating resins are powdered coatings basically made from synthetic material resin. Resin coatings are applied instead of paints to wood or metal surface with a static electric charge. These coating are prepared from raw materials like polyester, nylon and epoxy and acrylics. Thermoplastic powders, radiation cured powders and thermosetting powders are three major coating powder materials from which coating resins can be produced. Coating resins find a wide range of application in the consumer electronic appliances, metal coating, construction and automotive spare parts.

Construction is the major end-user segment dominating the rapid growth of the global coating resins market. Increased demand for high quality furniture from rich aspects of the modern society significantly boosts growth of this market. Coating resins provide an aesthetic appeal to wooden furniture and metal spare parts of automotive. This in turn is expected to upsurge the global coating resins market for the forecast. Increased demand for secure electronic appliance and wires is expected to open key opportunities for this market. Growth of the aerospace and marine industry is further expected to empower market growth for the forecast.

Key players in the global coating market are:

PCCR USA

BASF SE

Allnex

Evonik

Royal DSM N.V.

Bayer A.G.

Nuplex Industries Ltd.

Dow Chemical

Arkema Coating resins

Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Coating Resins By Product

Acrylics

Alkyds

Epoxies

Unsaturated Polyesters

Urethanes

Others (Including Amino Coating Resins, Etc.)



Coating Resins By Technology

Solvent Borne

Waterborne

High Solids/Radiation Cures

Powder

Others (Including Hybrid Technology, Etc.)



Coating Resins By End-User

Building & Construction

Automotive

Marine

Electronics

Furniture

Others (Including Aerospace, Etc.)



Coating Resins By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Coating Resins Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Coating Resins Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Coating Resins Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Coating Resins Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Coating Resins Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Coating Resins Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 Coating Resins Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 8 Coating Resins Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Coating Resins Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Coating Resins Industry



