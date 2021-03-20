Microsoft Teams provides new capabilities to iOS and Android
The capabilities covered withinside the. new Microsoft Teams replace are specific on each platforms. The iOS
replace has greater fundamental capabilities in comparison to its Android counterpart.
Microsoft Teams app for Android and iOS
gadgets obtained an replace this week. The teamwork and
video-conferencing app’s new replace brings some of capabilities to each
platforms. However, the capabilities covered withinside the replace are specific on
each platforms. The iOS replace has greater fundamental capabilities in comparison to its
Android counterpart.
Launched on Microsoft Teams computing device the preceding month, iOS customers can
now use stay reactions throughout a crew assembly or a one-to-one call.
These reactions variety from lively thumbs as much as heart, clapping,
laughter and greater. Users with iPad will now be capable of found in stay
activities. This function will assist to proportion content material with the crew easily.
Also, iOS customers can now do away with cached account facts from the
sign-in page.
For the Android folks, the brand new replace brings minor updates. Now
all people can check in and be part of activities with Teams for buddies and family.
They additionally have the capacity to ahead conferences to at least one man or woman or greater.
For customers who’ve up to date to Android 11, there’s an improved
notifications guide at the pinnacle of the Notifications drawer.
The replace is being rolled out for customers worldwide. In order to get
those capabilities to your smartphones, make sure that the app is up to date through
happening the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Microsoft Teams provides new capabilities to iOS and Android
Recently, Microsoft Teams added Snap Camera (through Snapchat) integration with the computing device app giving customers the capacity to feature AR filters.
In addition, a “Together Mode” become added as properly which we could the
host shipping the individuals to a espresso shop, auditorium throughout a
assembly.