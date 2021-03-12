What to know about Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite venture

Elon Musk is one of the world’s richest men, and when you hear his name, you probably think of the electric vehicles’ pioneer Tesla or SpaceX, a space Exploration Company. In the later venture, the billionaire is working on satellite launches into orbit under the Starlink project. If you often see Musk’s posts on social media, you know of the global, cheap, and powerful internet connection promises from SpaceX. And this is what Starlink hopes to achieve.

Starlink’s internet provider project has been running under SpaceX for a few years. And the progress is accelerating since the start of

https://thedailychronicle.in/