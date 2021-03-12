Ways in which companies can explore the growing renewable energy industry in Colombia

The last decade witnessed Colombia set ambitious renewable energy objectives. Last year, the country stated that it would aim to minimize greenhouse gas emissions by half the current level and deploy 4000 MW of clean, renewable energy before the end of this decade. The country managed to initiate the first strategy for achieving these objectives by rolling out a renewable energy auction for 1374 MW of solar and wind energy production.

Although this act is a laudable beginning, the country will have to put all hands-on deck to achieve these strategies through the coming years. Presuming that the auction

