More takers for EVs with rising petrol prices

There is an increase in EV takers in India with the rising petrol prices. In recent market trends, the petrol prices in Tiruchi are skyrocketing, giving electric vehicles a chance to become visible in the area. The cost of petrol is almost 100 rupees a liter, and there are cases of decarbonizing the nation, and all these features are encouraging people to adopt electric vehicles. Showrooms trading battery-operated cars have suddenly recorded an increase in sales.

A few months ago, the number of electric vehicles you would account for on city roads was a few. However, with the spike

