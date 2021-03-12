Kleos Space finalizes Design review on a second KSF1 Satellite Batch

Kleos Space has taken a step forward in its journey in the space industry. Why not when the Company recently successfully finalized a hardware critical design review on the second satellite bunch of the KSF1, Polar Vigilance Mission. This milestone coincides with the Company’s mid-year launch preparations. The launch is a most-waited deal for the Company, and it will occur on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Currently, this German-based space Data-as-a-Service company has a rideshare partnership with Spaceflight. Inc.

For the testing phase, the KSF1 satellites were under a popular Satellite developer, ISISpace, who undertook all the necessary tests

