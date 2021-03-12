Categories
Enel acquires Spanish solar farms’ portfolio worth 519MW

The world is gradually transiting from fossil fuel energy to renewable energy, with the private and public sectors working together to achieve the net-zero emission target. In the recent report, Enel Green Power Espana took a huge step, and in total, the company has acquired a Spanish solar farm portfolio worth 519 MW. The company took a deal with the local developer Arena Power. This opportunity is grand for the power company but a massive step for the Spanish government as the country works to achieve sustainable renewable energy. With this deal, there is an adequate clean energy supply.

