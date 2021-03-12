Modular battery swapping improves electric vehicle performance

Internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles have a major advantage over electric vehicles in one main area: refueling is fast, enabling cars to return to the road in a couple of minutes. However, a recent initiative for modular EV batteries, especially in urban areas, may provide a solution.

A company named Ample has been able to create a Modular Battery swapping technique which it says can be able to produce a full charge in less than 10 minutes, much faster, and almost equal to ICE gas-ups. The technology is EV agnostic and is planned in urban environments for fast deployment. In a recent

https://thedailychronicle.in/