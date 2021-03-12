The Space Force has awarded contracts to ULA and SpaceX for four country-wide security missions

The U.S. Space Force awarded United Launch Alliance and SpaceX contracts for four National Security Space Launch Phase 2 missions scheduled for 2023, the Pentagon announced March 9. ULA received $224. 2 million for two missions named USSF-112 and USSF-87. SpaceX got $159.7 million for USSF-36 and NROL-69. The SpaceX contract for the NROL-69 National Reconnaissance Office mission only includes basic launch services. The NRO will fund its mission integration separately.

ULA and SpaceX were selected in August as the two launch providers for Phase 2 of the National Security Space Launch program.

The Department of the Air Force announced

