Chinese telecom firm ZTE preparing electric vehicle product line

When it comes to decarbonizing the planet, the energy and transport ministry are sectors where we need to change the way we run things. Why not when over half of the pollutant gases come from these sectors. In the transport industry, countries are transiting from fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. For years, various organizations and climate experts have been urging governments to settle for clean energy to minimize climate fluctuations. And for years, people gave a deaf ear to the facts of what the environment was facing. However, in recent months, governments are working towards a net-zero emission target.

