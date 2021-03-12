Aston Martin to build battery-powered vehicles in its UK plant from 2025

According to Aston Martin’s Chairman, Lawrence Stroll, the car manufacturer will start producing an all-electric sports car and a sports utility vehicle(SUV) in 2025. Talking to the Financial Times magazine, the Canadian billionaire revealed the company would make the two models in the UK.

The sports car will be designed and assembled in the automaker’s factory in Gaydon, England, while the electric SUV will be produced at the St. Athan plant in Wales.

Most UK car manufacturers have made pledges to stop internal combustion engine vehicles’ production in the next ten to fifteen years. Though Aston is eyeing battery-powered

