Tunisia to launch its first satellite on Nation’s Independence Day

Tunisia will be launching its first satellite, Challenge ONE, on 20 March, the Nation’s Independence Day. The satellite is owned by TELNET, and it will launch by Glavkosmos (GK) Launch Services aboard Soyuz 2 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Tunisia will also be carrying out SIMBA (System for Improving Monitoring of the Behaviour of Wild Animals) on the same date as Challenge ONE launch. SIMBA is a satellite made to track wild animals around the parks of Kenya. The launch of Soyuz 2 will take place on March 20, 2021, at 9:07 AM, Moscow time.

