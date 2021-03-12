Integrating renewable energy sources into innovative technology

The transition to clean energy is forcing energy providers to identify renewable energy sources that have no connections with fossil fuels. Additionally, the developers must identify methods that can channel the energy into the existing district heating systems without incurring high costs for piping, installations, and other equipment involved. This trend implies that the district heating system will be more complex in the coming years forcing the energy developers to find smart solutions for incorporating renewable energy and the excess heat in an efficient, affordable, and reliable method. The essence of this requirement is to thin out the pollutive sources

https://thedailychronicle.in/