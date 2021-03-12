Aligning the Kenyan energy industry towards net-zero carbon emissions

Kenya aspires to be among the countries implementing the net-zero carbon emissions plan by 2050. The realization of this objective will depend on the investment that the country channels towards the renewable energy sector. The economic experts in the country are optimistic that renewable energy sources will be fusing with the grid. The experts added that it would be crucial to set up long-term resources for generating energy and predicting how they will change over time. This move will enable the energy developers to estimate if it is worth the price. Additionally, this strategy must factor in public interests

