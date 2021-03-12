Source Renewables plans on restructuring the Marilla Street Landfill to accommodate Community Solar Projects

Source Renewables, which is renowned for developing community solar and clean energy infrastructure in New York, revealed plans to establish two solar community projects on the Marilla Street Landfill in South Buffalo.

These projects will launch new employment opportunities for the people in the area, create revenue for the city and unlock the savings that would have gone down the drain when Buffalo residents depend on the electricity from the grid. The company rolled out the proposals for the City of Buffalo to restructure the Marilla Street Landfill property to provide solar energy from the solar farm. The potential

