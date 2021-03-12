Volkswagen Plans to take the Electric Vehicle Transition in Europe by a Storm as we advance

By 2030, Volkswagen plans to have increased its electric vehicle sales in Europe by more than twice the current amount. The move is in efforts to accelerate the company’s transition to electric vehicles. Before this revelation, the firm was planning to ensure 35% of its car sales in Europe will be battery-powered by 2030. However, given its new Accelerate strategy, the percentage has increased to 70. As far as one of this group’s management board members and the brand head Ralf Brandstaetter is concerned, the strategy will accelerate Volkswagens shift towards electric vehicles, which seems to be the future

https://thedailychronicle.in/