Global Specialty Films Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Specialty films are extensible, tensile, malleable and flexible films used in various industry and packaging applications. These films are basically derived from polymer compounds. Specialty films act as a protective shield and safeguards the products contained in them. Specialty films have features like permeability, high tensile strength and show electrically conductive or resistive abilities. Specialty films have various industrial applications which include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages, personal care, aviation industry, electronics, construction and other safety and security agencies.

Applications segment global specialty films market into shrink film, barrier film, microporous films, decorative films, safety and security films, water- soluble films, food contact films, light control films, anti- fogging films, and imaging and graphic films. Based on end-use global specialty films market is segmented as cosmetics and personal care packaging, food and drink packaging, transportation equipment, construction, electronics and other specialty films market. This market is further classified on the basis of material as polystyrene (PS) film, polychlorotrifluoro ethylene (PCTFE) film, liquid crystal polymer (LCP) film, fluoropolymer film, cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) film, polyimide film, polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) film, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) film, polypropylene (BOPP, CPP) film ,polyester (PET) film, polyamide (BOPA, OPA) film, polyethylene (PE) film, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) film, ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) film, polyester (PEN) film, polyvinylidene chloride (PVdC) film, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) film, polycarbonate film and bioplastic film.



Key industries in global specialty films market are:

Evonik

Dow Specialty Packaging & Films

Bayer Material Science Functional Films

3M Company

Honeywell International Specialty Films

American Durafilm Co.

Bemis

Eastman Kodak

Clopay Plastic Products

Ensinger/Penn Fibre

Altuglas International

Creative Film Corp.

Extrusion Dies Industries

Biaxis Oy Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Application:

Barrier Films

Shrink Film

Decorative Films

Microporous Films

Water-Soluble Films

Safety And Security Films

Anti-Fogging Films

Food Contact Films

Conductive Films

Light Control Films

Imaging And Graphic Films

By Material:

Polypropylene (BOPP, CPP) Film

Polyester (PET) Film

Polyamide (BOPA, OPA) Film

Polyethylene (PE) Film

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Film

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Film

Polyester (PEN) Film

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVdC) Film

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Film

Polycarbonate Film

Bioplastic Film

Polystyrene (PS) Film

Polychlorotrifluoro Ethylene (PCTFE) Film

Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Film

Fluoropolymer Film

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Film

Polyimide Film

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) Film

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Film



By End Use:

Food And Drink Packaging

Cosmetics And Personal Care Product Packaging

Construction

Transportation Equipment

Electronics

Other Specialty Film Markets



By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Specialty Films Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Specialty Films Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Specialty Films Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Specialty Films Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Specialty Films Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Specialty Films Market Analysis ByMaterial

Chapter 7 Specialty Films Market Analysis By End Use

Chapter 8 Specialty Films Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Specialty Films Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Specialty Films Industry



