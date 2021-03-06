Global Fungicide Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Fungicide Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Fungicide is a pesticide that eradicates or prevents fungi or fungal spore growth in the field. These are contact, translaminar or systemic in nature. Fungicide is not only effectively used in agriculture but also in fungal infections. These pesticides help from critical losses of yield, crop quality, and profits.

Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience AG

Cheminova As

Chemtura Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Company

Makhteshim Agan Industries

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

Nufarm Ltd.

Syngenta AG

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides fungicide market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Fungicide By Type

Dithiocarbamates

Benzimidazoles

Chloronitriles

Triazoles

Phenylamides

Strobilurins

Bio-Fungicides

Others



Fungicide By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others



Fungicide By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Fungicide Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Fungicide Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fungicide Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Fungicide Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Fungicide Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Fungicide Market Analysis By Crop Type

Chapter 7 Fungicide Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Fungicide Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Fungicide Industry



