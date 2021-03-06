Global Luxury Accessories Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Luxury Accessories Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Luxury accessories market has significant growth in the further years. As the watches and sunglasses have become important part of life, luxury accessories market shows a healthy growth with slower pace but more sustainable and significant. Luxury accessories market is mostly driven by tourist spending. Luxury accessories captured up to 1/3rd of the market i.e. more than apparel and hard luxury (jewelry and high-end watches) which are the next two largest categories in luxury goods.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the luxury accessories market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the luxury accessories industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Luxury accessories market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Hublot

Rolex SA

Rado

Ray Ban

John Jacobs

Gucci

Cartier

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd.

TAG Heuer S.A.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA

Swatch group

International Watch Co.

Nautica

Fossil Group, Inc.

Patek Philippe & Co.

Louis Vitton

Louis Philippe

HermÃ¨s International S.A.

Titan Company Ltd.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides Luxury accessories marketâ€™s Mergers/acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, New product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Luxury Accessories Market by Type:

Luxury Watches

Other Luxury Accessories Sun Glasses Leather Goods Jewelry Cufflinks Lighters Bags/Wallets Others





Luxury Accessories Market by Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Luxury Accessories Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Luxury Accessories Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Luxury Accessories Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Luxury Accessories Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Luxury Accessories Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Luxury Accessories Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Luxury Accessories Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Luxury Accessories Industry



