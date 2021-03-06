Global Vinyl Flooring Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Vinyl Flooring Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Vinyl flooring is a type of robust flooring with easy maintenance and durability. Manufactured from vinyl that is a synthetic material made from chlorine and ethylene. It is scratch free, easy to maintain and wear resistant. In addition, vinyl flooring has its availability in several colours, designs, and patterns which has made it more appealing. It can be used anywhere since it is easy to fix and maintain. The major driver for vinyl flooring is it is cost effective and at the same time environment friendly which attracts more consumers.

The internal components of vinyl flooring segments the vinyl flooring market into polyvinyl chloride (or vinyl) resins, plasticizers, a carrier sheet or backing, pigments & trace stabilizers. Printed vinyl and inlaid vinyl are the types of products available in vinyl flooring market. The various formats in which vinyl flooring appears is vinyl sheet, vinyl tile, and luxury vinyl tile which is comparatively new and the most high-end vinyl flooring.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Major manufacturers are:

Mohawk

Armstrong World Industries

Mannington Mills



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Component Types:

Polyvinyl Chloride (Or Vinyl) Resins

Plasticizers

Carrier Sheet Or Backing

Pigments

Trace Stabilizers



By Product Types:

Printed Vinyl

Inlaid Vinyl



By Format Types:

Vinyl Sheet

Vinyl Tile

Luxury Vinyl Tile



By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Vinyl Flooring Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Vinyl Flooring Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Vinyl Flooring Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Vinyl Flooring Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis By Component Types

Chapter 6 Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis By Product Types

Chapter 7 Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis By Format Types

Chapter 8 Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Vinyl Flooring Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Vinyl Flooring Industry

