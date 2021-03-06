Global Folding Cartons Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Folding Cartons Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
Folding cartons are packaging containers or enclosures made out of paperboard. Folding cartons can be designed into different shapes, sizes and styles. These cartons are made attractive in appearance by using innovative techniques like lamination, embossing, foiling and window patching. Security and barcode printing is done on folded cartons for product verification and security purpose. Various types of consumer goods are packaged using folding cartons which include personal care products, cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and household products. These cartons play a vital role in maintaining the quality, contents and help increase the shelf life of products. Folding cartons provide protection to packaged products from damage and direct exposure to surroundings.
Modernization and awareness among the consumers for health care and personal care products and their benefits have led to the increased demand of these products. This in turn empowers the rapid growth of global folding cartons market. Innovative design of cartons, high quality graphics and enhanced appearance are features which attract consumer groups. This is a major significant factor to upsurge the growth of global folding cartons market. Changing lifestyle and urbanization have led to the increased demand for packed food and beverages which is another remarkable factor to boost the growth of global folding cartons market. Use of recyclable materials in packaging by manufactures is expected to drive this market for the forecast period. Environmental concerns associated with packaging are holding up the growth of global folding cartons market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Key players in the global folding cartons market are:
- MeadWestvaco Corp. (Now WestRock)
- Graphic Packaging Holding
- Amcor
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
- Belmark Inc.
- AtlasHolding LLC
- Van Genechten Group
- Arkay Packaging Corp.
- Cascades Inc.
- Sonoco Products Co.
- Ultra tech Printing Co.
- Colorpack GmbH
- International Paper Co.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Folding Cartons By End-Use:
- Food
- Baby Food
- Baked Products
- Chilled Food
- Confectionery
- Dairy Products
- Dry Food
- Fresh Food
- Frozen Food
- Pet Food
- Powdered Drinks
- Ready Meals
- Savoury Snacks
- Soups, Sauces, Condiments, Pickles, Oils And Fats
- Beverages
- Soft Drinks
- Beer And Cider
- Wine
- Spirits And Other Alcohol
- Non-Food
- Hardware And Electrical
- Healthcare
- Household Care
- Paper Products
- Personal Care
- Tobacco
Folding Cartons By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Folding Cartons Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Folding Cartons Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Folding Cartons Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Folding Cartons Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Folding Cartons Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 6 Folding Cartons Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Folding Cartons Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Folding Cartons Industry
