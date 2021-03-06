Global Menâ€™s Grooming Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Menâ€™s Grooming Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
Menâ€™s grooming products include shaving products and various skin and hair care products which help nourish the hair and maintain healthy skin for men. The menâ€™s grooming market is emerging with increase of awareness in men for skin care and grooming. As shaving is the important part of grooming, manufacturers are continuously focusing on launching innovative and effective products like shaving machines and fine material razors manufactured using most advanced blade technology. The big players in the menâ€™s grooming market are concentrating on offering durable design and ensuring comfort and balance during the shaving process. More number of men tend to become conscious about their appearance and grooming which has now become important for healthy professional as well as personal life and they does not seem to compromise with the quality of products. So the market players have to face the dilemma of fine quality and price of the product.
Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the men grooming market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the menâ€™s grooming industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Lâ€™OrÃ©al Paris
- Unilever
- Natureâ€™s Organics
- EstÃ©e Lauder Cos Inc.
- L Brands Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Boots UK Ltd.
- Lush Ltd.
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Amway
- Shanghai Jahwa United Co. Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Menâ€™s grooming Market by Type:
- Shaving
- Shaving creams/gels/foams
- After shave lotions/creams/gels
- Razors and Blades (Including electronic razors)
- Toiletries
- Bath and Shower
- Deodorants
- Hair Care
- Skin Care
- Others
Menâ€™s grooming Market by Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Menâ€™s Grooming Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –
Chapter 1 Menâ€™s Grooming Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Menâ€™s Grooming Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Menâ€™s Grooming Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Menâ€™s Grooming Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Menâ€™s Grooming Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Menâ€™s Grooming Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Menâ€™s Grooming Industry
