Global Offshore Lubricants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Offshore lubricants are used to reduce wear and tear, avoid friction and corrosion of offshore machines and equipment. Offshore machineries are used in exploration and drilling of offshore resources. These lubricants help improve reliability, efficiency and performance of offshore machineries and equipment. These lubricants are used to facilitate the performance of hydraulic machineries, engines, gears, turbines and other machines. Offshore equipment improve operational efficiency and extend life of equipment.
Technological developments have led to the production biological offshore lubricants which feature efficient performance of machines coupled with environmental protection. Applications segment global offshore lubricants market into gear oil, engine oil, hydraulic oil, grease and others (turbine oil, compressor oil, circulating oil, etc.). Offshore rigs, FPSOs (Floating Production, Storage & Offloading Vessels) and OSVs (Offshore Support Vessels) are the end-use segments of this market.
Key players in the global offshore lubricants market include:
- British Petroleum
- Total SA
- JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
- Lukoil
- Sinopec
- Idemistu Kosan
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Gulf Oil Marine Limited
- Chevron Corporation
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- BP plc
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Offshore Lubricants By Application
- Engine Oil
- Gear Oil
- Grease
- Hydraulic Oil
- Others (Turbine Oil, Compressor Oil, Circulating Oil, Etc.)
Offshore Lubricants By End-Use
- FPSOs (Floating, Production, Storage & Offloading Vessels)
- Offshore Rigs
- OSVs (Offshore Support Vessels)
Offshore Lubricants By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
