Global Offshore Lubricants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Offshore lubricants are used to reduce wear and tear, avoid friction and corrosion of offshore machines and equipment. Offshore machineries are used in exploration and drilling of offshore resources. These lubricants help improve reliability, efficiency and performance of offshore machineries and equipment. These lubricants are used to facilitate the performance of hydraulic machineries, engines, gears, turbines and other machines. Offshore equipment improve operational efficiency and extend life of equipment.

Technological developments have led to the production biological offshore lubricants which feature efficient performance of machines coupled with environmental protection. Applications segment global offshore lubricants market into gear oil, engine oil, hydraulic oil, grease and others (turbine oil, compressor oil, circulating oil, etc.). Offshore rigs, FPSOs (Floating Production, Storage & Offloading Vessels) and OSVs (Offshore Support Vessels) are the end-use segments of this market.

Key players in the global offshore lubricants market include:

British Petroleum

Total SA

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp

Lukoil

Sinopec

Idemistu Kosan

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Gulf Oil Marine Limited

Chevron Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

BP plc



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Offshore Lubricants By Application

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Grease

Hydraulic Oil

Others (Turbine Oil, Compressor Oil, Circulating Oil, Etc.)



Offshore Lubricants By End-Use

FPSOs (Floating, Production, Storage & Offloading Vessels)

Offshore Rigs

OSVs (Offshore Support Vessels)



Offshore Lubricants By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Offshore Lubricants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Offshore Lubricants Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Offshore Lubricants Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Offshore Lubricants Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Offshore Lubricants Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Offshore Lubricants Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 7 Offshore Lubricants Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Offshore Lubricants Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Offshore Lubricants Industry

