Global Adhesive Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the adhesive equipment market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the adhesive equipment industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Porterâ€™s five forces model has been used to depict the impact of various factors such as:

Degree of competition

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants during the forecast period

Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

3M Company

Adhesive & Equipment, Inc.

Adhesive Dispensing Ltd.

Dymax Corporation

Glue Machinery Corporation

Gluefast Company

Graco Inc.

Henkel

Henline Adhesive Equipment Corporation

ITW Dynatec

Nordson Corporation

Robatech

Valco Melton



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Adhesive Equipment By Product

Industrial Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment

Adhesive Controllers

Cold Glue Applicator

Pneumatic Adhesive Applicator

Adhesive Pumping Systems

Adhesive Application Guns



Adhesive Equipment By Application

Packaging

Construction

Lamination

Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)

Technical Textiles



Adhesive Equipment By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Adhesive Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Adhesive Equipment Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Adhesive Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Adhesive Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Adhesive Equipment Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Adhesive Equipment Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Adhesive Equipment Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Adhesive Equipment Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Adhesive Equipment Industry



