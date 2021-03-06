Global Powertrain Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Powertrain Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Powertrain is the mechanism that transmits drive from the engine to rear and front axles. It includes engine, transmission, drive shafts, differentials, and the final drive. Manufacturing of powertrain component and systems is crucial for manufacturers and to consider various factors during manufacturing process like economical to manufacture, higher in quality, reliability and must have high performance. Modern powertrain components are more fuel efficient, less polluting and longer life.

Global powertrain market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, and availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

General Motors Company

Delphi Automotive Plc.

Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd.

Magna Powertrain

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides Powertrain market market’s Mergers/acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, New product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Powertrain Market by Component:

Engine

Transmission

Drive Shafts

Differentials

Final Drive



Powertrain Market by Vehicle Type:

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV)

Passenger Vehicle

Off Road Vehicles

Construction Equipment

Defence Vehicles

Farm tractors

Powertrain Market by Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Powertrain Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Powertrain Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Powertrain Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Powertrain Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Powertrain Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 6 Powertrain Market Analysis By Vehicle Type

Chapter 7 Powertrain Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Powertrain Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Powertrain Industry



