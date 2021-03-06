Global Rigid Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Rigid Packaging Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Rigid plastic packaging includes cups, bottles, pots and cans and also closures. Rigid packaging market has experience a very significant steady growth in the past years. Rigid packaging ensures safety of finished goods for a longer period of time to enable transportation and distribution across huge distances and overseas. Consumer demand for healthy and safe packaging of food and beverages is increasing the market of rigid packaging. Properties of rigid packaging like high stiffness, high impact strength, and higher barrier properties has led to increased use of rigid packaging for goods.

Rigid packaging market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, and availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Tetra Pak International

DS Smith Plc.

Berry Plastics Corporation

Ball Corporation

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Rexam PLC

Amcor Limited

Holmen AB

Georgia-Pacific LLC.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides rigid packaging market market’s Mergers/acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, New product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Rigid Packaging Market by Raw Material Type:

Metal

Plastics

Paperboard

Glass

Others (wood, timber, pulp, paper pallets etc.)



Rigid Packaging Market by Application Type:

Food and beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Durable goods (home appliances, furniture, firearms, and toys etc.)

Cosmetics and toiletries

Industrial Packaging (automotive equipment, consumer electronics, sports equipment, foot wear boxes etc.)

Others (stationer products, jewelry boxes, etc.)



Rigid Packaging Market by Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Rigid Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Rigid Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Rigid Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Rigid Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Rigid Packaging Market Analysis By Raw Material Type

Chapter 6 Rigid Packaging Market Analysis By Application Type

Chapter 7 Rigid Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Rigid Packaging Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Rigid Packaging Industry



