Global Absorption Chillers Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Absorption chillers are refrigerant that employ heat energy intended for cooling purpose. They are used in commercial and industrial refrigeration. Its components include generator, evaporator, condenser, and the absorber. It constitutes lithium bromide-water (LiBr/H2O) and ammonia – water to meet refrigeration application. North America and Europe is the largest market for absorption chillers followed by Asia Pacific.

Absorption chillers market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Broad Air Conditioning Co Ltd.

Carrier Corporation

Century Corporation

EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH

Hitachi Appliances Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

LG Air Conditioning (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

Robur Corporation

Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Thermax Ltd.

Trane Inc.

Yazaki Energy Systems Inc.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides absorption chillers market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Absorption Chillers By Types

Hot Water Fired Chillers

Steam Fired Chillers

Natural Gas Fired Chillers

Exhaust Gas Chillers



Absorption Chillers By Technology

Single Effect Absorption Chillers

Double Effect Absorption Chillers

Triple Effect Absorption Chillers



Absorption Chillers By Application

Refrigeration

Chemicals

Geothermal Appliances

Freezing And Food Canning

Oil And Petroleum

Others



Absorption Chillers By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Absorption Chillers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Absorption Chillers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Absorption Chillers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Absorption Chillers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Absorption Chillers Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Absorption Chillers Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 Absorption Chillers Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 Absorption Chillers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Absorption Chillers Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Absorption Chillers Industry



