Global Absorption Chillers Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Absorption chillers are refrigerant that employ heat energy intended for cooling purpose. They are used in commercial and industrial refrigeration. Its components include generator, evaporator, condenser, and the absorber. It constitutes lithium bromide-water (LiBr/H2O) and ammonia – water to meet refrigeration application. North America and Europe is the largest market for absorption chillers followed by Asia Pacific.
Absorption chillers market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Broad Air Conditioning Co Ltd.
- Carrier Corporation
- Century Corporation
- EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH
- Hitachi Appliances Inc.
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- LG Air Conditioning (Shandong) Co., Ltd.
- Robur Corporation
- Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co. Ltd.
- Thermax Ltd.
- Trane Inc.
- Yazaki Energy Systems Inc.
A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides absorption chillers market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Absorption Chillers By Types
- Hot Water Fired Chillers
- Steam Fired Chillers
- Natural Gas Fired Chillers
- Exhaust Gas Chillers
Absorption Chillers By Technology
- Single Effect Absorption Chillers
- Double Effect Absorption Chillers
- Triple Effect Absorption Chillers
Absorption Chillers By Application
- Refrigeration
- Chemicals
- Geothermal Appliances
- Freezing And Food Canning
- Oil And Petroleum
- Others
Absorption Chillers By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Absorption Chillers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Absorption Chillers Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Absorption Chillers Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Absorption Chillers Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Absorption Chillers Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Absorption Chillers Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 7 Absorption Chillers Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 8 Absorption Chillers Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Absorption Chillers Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Absorption Chillers Industry
