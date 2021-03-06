Global Epoxy Resins Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Epoxy Resins Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Epoxy resins are reactive polymers containing epoxide groups. These polyepoxides are used in metal coatings, electronics / electrical components, high-tension electrical insulators, fiber reinforced plastic materials and structural adhesives. They comprise properties such as temperature and chemical resistance.

Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

3M Company

Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.

BASF SE

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC

Nama Chemicals

Sinopec Baling Co.

The Dow Chemical Company.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides epoxy resins market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Epoxy Resins By Application:

Paints And Coatings

Wind Energy

Composites

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Adhesives

Others (Including Vinyl Gloves, Metal Protection, Handbags, Eyeglasses And Plastic Tooling)

Epoxy Resins By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Epoxy Resins Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Epoxy Resins Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Epoxy Resins Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Epoxy Resins Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Epoxy Resins Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Epoxy Resins Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Epoxy Resins Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Epoxy Resins Industry



